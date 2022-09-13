Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
Shares of CO opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
