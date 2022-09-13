Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

