Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

SPG opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

