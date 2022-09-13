Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,079,000 after acquiring an additional 74,169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

