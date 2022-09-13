Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $57.41 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Apple Stock Up 3.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

