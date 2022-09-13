Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Shares of LLY opened at $315.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

