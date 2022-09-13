Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

