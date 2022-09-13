Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

