Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $160.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

