Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Up 7.1%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 46,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.33 price target on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of C$38.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

