Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.1% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

