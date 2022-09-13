Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Jason W. Reese Buys 6,364 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $13,046.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,816,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,585.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.12. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Further Reading

