Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 6,365 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $13,048.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,355,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,791.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,071.54.

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $8,453.76.

On Monday, August 8th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,610.66.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $7,242.84.

On Monday, July 18th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,282 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $6,564.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 21,612 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $53,597.76.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 75,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

About Great Elm Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.