Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Has $263,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $381.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

