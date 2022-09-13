Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 189 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.