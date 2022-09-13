Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

