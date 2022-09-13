Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

