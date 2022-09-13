Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $1.34 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

