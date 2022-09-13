Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of TRV opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

