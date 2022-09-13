Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average is $131.42.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.