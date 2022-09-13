Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $514,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.