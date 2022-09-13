Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

