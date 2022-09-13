Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,804 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 44,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 617,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $28,665,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $31,468,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.4% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

