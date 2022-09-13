Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,892 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.08 and its 200 day moving average is $275.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.