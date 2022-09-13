Guardian Capital LP Acquires 177 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $361.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

