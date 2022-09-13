Guardian Capital LP Acquires 400 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

INTU stock opened at $455.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.55. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

