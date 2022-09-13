Guardian Capital LP Buys 595 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $255.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.03 and a 200 day moving average of $260.51. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

