Guardian Capital LP Has $1.98 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in PayPal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after purchasing an additional 121,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in PayPal by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 678,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,870,000 after purchasing an additional 308,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $287.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

