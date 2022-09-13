Guardian Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

Airbnb stock opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,511,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,511,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,700 shares of company stock worth $63,596,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.