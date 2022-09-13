Guardian Capital LP Sells 4,747 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

