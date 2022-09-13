Guardian Capital LP Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

