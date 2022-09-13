Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.48 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 306.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

