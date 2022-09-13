Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,865,000. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $659,632,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

