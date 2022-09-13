Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Apple Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.