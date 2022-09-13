Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. American National Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.