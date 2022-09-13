Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.18 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

