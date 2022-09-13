Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases Shares of 2,069 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:MDT opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $132.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
