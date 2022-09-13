Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Takes $278,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

