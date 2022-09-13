Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.