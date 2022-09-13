Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $30.16 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,544 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $287.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

