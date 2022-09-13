Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 330,662 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $415,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,229 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 711,853 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $219,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP increased its position in Microsoft by 62.8% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 148,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 44.5% during the first quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 287,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day moving average of $275.45. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

