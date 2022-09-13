Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,090 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

