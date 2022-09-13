Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 22,005 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,005 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $280,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.