Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DexCom worth $25,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 14,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,152,000 after purchasing an additional 249,549 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DexCom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in DexCom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.