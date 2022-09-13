Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Insider Michael S. Levy Purchases 15,000 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) insider Michael S. Levy bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 252,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

