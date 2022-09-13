Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 18,738 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 18,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $136,225.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,092 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

See Also

