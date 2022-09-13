Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 24,551 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,653.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 26.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hallador Energy

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

