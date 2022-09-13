Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 24,875 Shares

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 24,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $156,961.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,340.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $197.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hallador Energy

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

