Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering bought 1,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,185.32.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:HPS.A opened at C$16.66 on Tuesday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.72 and a 52 week high of C$18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.71. The firm has a market cap of C$197.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

