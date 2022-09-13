Harber Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harber Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,707 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $381.75. The company has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

