Harris Associates L P Purchases 334,376 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,692.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,376 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,109,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $1,122,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,212,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

